Espectáculos La muerte impactó a sus colegas

La música electrónica de luto: Mensajes de otros DJ`s por la muerte de Avicii

Congoja en la música electrónica. Dua Lipa, la banda Image Dragons, Calvin Harris y otros colegas se mostraron consternados por el repentino fallecimiento del DJ sueco Avicii, a los 28 años en Omán.
La tristeza en el ambiente de la música por la muerte de Avicii invade las redes sociales. Con mucho dolor, artistas, colegas y amigos se volcaron en Twitter y Facebook para despedir al DJ sueco, de 28 años, quien fue encontrado muerto este viernes en Mascat, Omán, según confirmó su publicista Diana Baron, por causas que aún se desconocen.

So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. ? Gone too Soon.

Uno de los primeros músicos que se refirió al sorpresivo fallecimiento fallecimiento del joven DJ fue Calvin Harris. "Noticias devastadoras sobre Avicii, un alma hermosa, apasionada y extremadamente talentosa con mucho más que hacer. Mi corazón está con su familia. Dios te bendiga Tim", escribió el DJ y productor escocés desde su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
En simultáneo, el músico estadounidense Charlie Puth, de 26 años, también volcó en las redes su desconcierto. "Me gustaría tomar un momento para rendir homenaje al hombre que realmente me abrió los ojos sobre cómo podrían sonar mis producciones algún día. Avicii fue un genio y un innovador de la música, y no puedo creer que ya no esté con nosotros. QEPD hacia lo mejor", escribió.Y la lista siguió con mensajes de Nile Rodgers, del también DJ sueco Eric Prydz ("No tengo palabras. QEPD Tim", publicó), de la exitosa cantante y modelo británica Dua Lipa, quien se mostró consternada por la "pronta partida" del joven artista, de la banda estadounidense Imagine Dragons, de la cantante y actriz Noah Cyrus o de Liam Payne, entre otros.

The remix I did of Levels hasn't left my set since I mad it back in 2011. All though we weren't "close friends" I feel this deep sadness through the connection we had through this song. Tim was a truly a genius and an innovator, yet sensitive and humble. This industry can be rough and from a far I saw it take a tole on him. I just wish I could have hugged him more and told him it would be okay .You're music will forever be apart of mine and so many other lives. Maybe that's the closest thing we have to immortality. I really hope you're essence , wherever it may be in the universe is now at piece. And if in some miracle you can see this , I hope you know that as long as human beings are alive on this planet , you will forever remain an inspiration. Thank you Tim. RIP

