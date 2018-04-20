La música electrónica de luto: Mensajes de otros DJ`s por la muerte de Avicii

Tim, since day one you've been one of my biggest inspirations to make dance music. You put Sweden on the map with the most memorable melodies in the world. I wish I could have said a few last words to you before you left this place. Millions of people will remember you forever. pic.twitter.com/oj06UoAxyK — Alesso (@Alesso) 20 de abril de 2018

My brother I miss u pic.twitter.com/vLvswCG9iP — Azukita Aoki (@steveaoki) 20 de abril de 2018

Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother ?? pic.twitter.com/AjBgXi5gVR — Tiësto (@tiesto) 20 de abril de 2018

Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.

RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq — David Guetta (@davidguetta) 20 de abril de 2018

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) 20 de abril de 2018

Can't believe this, I'm gonna miss you so bad. From your first show where we played together, to all the amazing memories we shared. Thank you for changing the world with your amazing music and for being such an inspiration. I'm gonna miss you brother, until we meet again! ? pic.twitter.com/FjJyLA5Ohc — Hardwell (@HARDWELL) 20 de abril de 2018

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) 20 de abril de 2018

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) 20 de abril de 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) 20 de abril de 2018

Broken hearted. Such a huge musical inspiration to me and many others. will miss you so much. Rest In Peace Avicii pic.twitter.com/AdU5UzoY90 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) 20 de abril de 2018

At a loss for words...Rest easy brother ? @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) 20 de abril de 2018

La tristeza en el ambiente de la música por la muerte de Avicii invade las redes sociales. Con mucho dolor, artistas, colegas y amigos se volcaron en Twitter y Facebook para despedir al DJ sueco, de 28 años, quien fue encontrado muerto este viernes en Mascat, Omán, según confirmó su publicista Diana Baron, por causas que aún se desconocen.Uno de los primeros músicos que se refirió al sorpresivo fallecimiento fallecimiento del joven DJ fue Calvin Harris. "Noticias devastadoras sobre Avicii, un alma hermosa, apasionada y extremadamente talentosa con mucho más que hacer. Mi corazón está con su familia. Dios te bendiga Tim", escribió el DJ y productor escocés desde su cuenta oficial de Twitter.En simultáneo, el músico estadounidense Charlie Puth, de 26 años, también volcó en las redes su desconcierto. "Me gustaría tomar un momento para rendir homenaje al hombre que realmente me abrió los ojos sobre cómo podrían sonar mis producciones algún día. Avicii fue un genio y un innovador de la música, y no puedo creer que ya no esté con nosotros. QEPD hacia lo mejor", escribió.Y la lista siguió con mensajes de Nile Rodgers, del también DJ sueco Eric Prydz ("No tengo palabras. QEPD Tim", publicó), de la exitosa cantante y modelo británica Dua Lipa, quien se mostró consternada por la "pronta partida" del joven artista, de la banda estadounidense Imagine Dragons, de la cantante y actriz Noah Cyrus o de Liam Payne, entre otros.