Jennifer López deslumbró con el vestido por el que se creó Google Imágenes

En la grabación se observa cómo la neoyorquina camina por la pasarela con el vestidoabierto ante la atenta mirada de los presentes, que la graban con sus móviles. Luego se ve a Lopez junto a Donatella Versace, vicepresidenta y jefa de diseño de la casa de moda, con la que se abraza y posa sonriente ante las cámaras en el evento, en el que se presentan las colecciones de primavera-verano.
"Debutando en la colección primavera-verano 2000, el vestido estampado de la junga usada por @jlo en los Premios Grammy ese año atrajo la atención internacional", reza el mensaje de Versace.
For the Spring-Summer 2020 Collection, Versace honors an iconic moment when fashion and culture became a catalyst for technological progress. Passionate for constant innovation, Chief Creative Officer, @donatella_versace uses the latest technology ? the Google Assistant ? to call for @jlo wearing the Jungle dress on the runway, creating yet another unforgettable, Google-worthy Versace moment. #MFW #VersaceSS20
"Millones de personas recurrieron a Internet para ver a Jennifer con el legendario vestido, convirtiéndola en una de las consultas de búsqueda más populares de Google en ese momento", continúa la publicación. La compañía italiana detalla que "la emoción que generó" sirvió de inspiración para crear la sección de imágenes de Google.
Debuting in the Spring-Summer 2000 Collection, the Jungle print dress worn by @jlo at the Grammy Awards that year, garnered international attention. Millions of people took to the internet to see Jennifer in the legendary dress, making it one of the most popular search queries for Google at the time. The epic red-carpet look, and the excitement it created, inspired the team to create Google Images. This season Versace and Google collaborate to celebrate twenty years of the legendary moment in both fashion and Google history. #VersaceSS20 #MFW