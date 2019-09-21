Espectáculos

Jennifer López deslumbró con el vestido por el que se creó Google Imágenes

La neyorquina apareció con el atrevido modelo "de la jungla" en la semana de la moda de Milán, que se celebra estos días para presentar las colecciones de primavera-verano.
La cantante y actriz estadounidense Jennifer Lopez desfiló este viernes durante la semana de la moda en Milán (Italia) con un despampanante vestido verde, el mismo que ya lució en las pasarelas hace 19 años, según se aprecia en un video publicado por Versace en su página oficial de Instagram.

En la grabación se observa cómo la neoyorquina camina por la pasarela con el vestidoabierto ante la atenta mirada de los presentes, que la graban con sus móviles. Luego se ve a Lopez junto a Donatella Versace, vicepresidenta y jefa de diseño de la casa de moda, con la que se abraza y posa sonriente ante las cámaras en el evento, en el que se presentan las colecciones de primavera-verano.
"Debutando en la colección primavera-verano 2000, el vestido estampado de la junga usada por @jlo en los Premios Grammy ese año atrajo la atención internacional", reza el mensaje de Versace.

"Millones de personas recurrieron a Internet para ver a Jennifer con el legendario vestido, convirtiéndola en una de las consultas de búsqueda más populares de Google en ese momento", continúa la publicación. La compañía italiana detalla que "la emoción que generó" sirvió de inspiración para crear la sección de imágenes de Google.
