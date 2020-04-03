Coronavirus: Caminó seis kilómetros para ver a su nieta a través de un vidrio

Josh Gillet compartió una foto en Instagram de su padre feliz, con una sonrisa en el rostro, mirando a su nieta Elliana Rae con un cristal de por medio para evitar cualquier peligro de contagio.
La niña nació hace unas pocas semanas. En la publicación, Josh contó que le rompe el corazón que su padre no pueda abrazar a su hija: "Sin embargo, como se puede ver en su cara, él está rebosante de alegría tan solo por verla ", escribió Josh en la red social.Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is not normal. This is not fun. This is actually the worst feeling ever - but I know this is temporary. ? ? Today, my dad walked over 4 miles to our house so he could see Elliana through the window... again. This has become a regular thing. It breaks my heart that my dad can't hold my daughter. However, as you can clearly see on my dad's face, he's overflowing with joy just to see her. He only got to hold her twice before #covid_19 locked us down. I hate that having a window between us is the only way she can see her grandpa - but again, I remember this is temporary. ? ? While my wife was pregnant, I don't think an hour went by where my dad didn't brag about becoming a grandpa soon. Now, his granddaughter is finally here and the only thing he can hold are the daily pictures we send him. However, he knows this is temporary. ? ? Even if you aren't worried about catching it yourself: #stayhome for the new dads and moms who can't wait to have the world meet their new baby. #stayhome for the grandparents who want to hold their new grandchild more than anything. #stayhome for the pregnant mom and nervous dad who are about to welcome home their newest family member. #stayhome for the greatgrandparents who know time is a gift. #stayhome for all the businesses who anxiously wait to open back up. #stayhome for the teachers and kids who are eager to get back to school. And especially, #stayhome for the doctors and nurses who are fighting this head on and would give anything to just #stayhome and hold their kids. ? ? If this grandpa can resist coming inside and loving his first grandchild, I know the rest of us can do this too. ? ? #girldad #thedad #stayhealthy #washyourhands
Antes de la declaración de la cuarentena, el abuelo enamorado pudo sostener en brazos a su nieta en un par de ocasiones. "Esto no es normal ni divertido, es el peor sentimiento de todos, pero sé que es temporal", reflexionó Josh en la publicación y aprovechó para insistir en el consejo que hoy es protagonista en todo el mundo: "Quédense en sus casas. Si este abuelo puede resistirse a entrar para abrazar a su nieta, sé que el resto de nosotros también puede hacerlo", finalizó.
Fuente: La Nación