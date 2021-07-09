Nueva suba de casos de covid en Entre Ríos: reportaron 890 positivos

El detalle por localidad:El Ministerio de Salud, especificó las localidades a las que pertenecen los 890 pacientes diagnosticados este viernes como positivos de coronavirus en los 17 departamentos y se conocieron los lugares donde se registraron los casos. La distribución de los mismos:
Departamento Paraná 269 , distribuidos en:
ALDEA MARIA LUISA 1
ALDEA SAN RAFAEL 1
CERRITO 3
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 10
COLONIA REFFINO 1
CRESPO 6
HASENKAMP 5
HERNANDARIAS 2
LA PICADA 1
MARIA GRANDE 7
ORO VERDE 3
PARANA 209
SAN BENITO 13
SEGUI 1
VIALE 5
VILLA URQUIZA 1
Departamento Colón 33, distribuidos en:
COLON 16
SAN JOSE 12
VILLA ELISA 5
Departamento Concordia 56 , distribuidos en:
COLONIA AYUI 1
COLONIA GENERAL ROCA 5
CONCORDIA 43
LA CRIOLLA 2
LOS CHARRUAS 4
NUEVA ESCOCIA 1
Departamento Diamante 40, distribuidos en:
ALDEA BRASILERA 2
ALDEA VALLE MARIA 3
DIAMANTE 20
EL CARMEN 1
GENERAL RAMIREZ 10
PARAJE LA VIRGEN 1
VILLA LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 3
Departamento Federación 46, distribuidos en:
CHAJARI 37
FEDERACION 7
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 2
Departamento Federal 12 , distribuidos en:
CONSCRIPTO BERNARDI 1
FEDERAL 8
NUEVA VIZCAYA 2
SAUCE DE LUNA 1
Departamento Feliciano 9, distribuidos en:
LA VERBENA 1
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO 8
Departamento Gualeguay 34, distribuidos en:
ESTACION LAZO 1
GENERAL GALARZA 2
GUALEGUAY 31
Departamento Gualeguaychú 149 , distribuidos en:
ALDEA SAN ANTONIO 4
PERDICES 1
ENRIQUE CARBO 1
ESTACION ESCRIÑA 3
GILBERT 5
GUALEGUAYCHU 119
IRAZUSTA 1
LARROQUE 2
PERDICES 1
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 6
URDINARRAIN 6
Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 15, distribuidos en:
ARROYO MARTÍNEZ 1
BRAZO LARGO 1
CEIBAS 3
IBICUY 9
VILLA PARANACITO 1
Departamento La Paz 32 , distribuidos en:
ALCARAZ SEGUNDO 1
BOVRIL 1
SANTA ELENA 30
Departamento Nogoyá 8, distribuidos en:
HERNANDEZ 1
NOGOYA 5
SAUCE 2
? Departamento San Salvador 6 , distribuidos en:
GENERAL CAMPOS 1
SAN SALVADOR 5
Departamento Tala 18 , distribuidos en:
GOBERNADOR MANSILLA 5
MACIA 2
ROSARIO DEL TALA 11
Departamento Uruguay 99, distribuidos en:
BASAVILBASO 13
COLONIA ELIA 2
COLONIA SANTA ANA 1
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 77
HERRERA 3
LIBAROS 1
PRONUNCIAMIENTO 1
VILLA MANTERO 1
Departamento Victoria 27 , distribuidos en:
RINCON DE NOGOYA 2
VICTORIA 25
Departamento Villaguay 37 , distribuidos en:
JUBILEO 1
LUCAS NORTE 1
LUCAS SUD 1
MOJONES NORTE 1
VILLA CLARA 3
VILLAGUAY 30