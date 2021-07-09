Sociedad Pandemia en Entre Ríos

Nueva suba de casos de covid en Entre Ríos: reportaron 890 positivos

La provincia sumó un total de 117.193 casos de coronavirus este viernes, al reportarse 890 positivos que se registraron en los 17 departamentos. El detalle del informe epidemiológico.
El área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Entre Ríos, confirmó que este viernes , se registraron 890 nuevos casos de coronavirus. De ese modo, 117.193 son los positivos confirmados en la provincia. Según el reporte del Ministerio de Salud los 17 departamentos sumaron positivos este viernes
El detalle por localidad:
El Ministerio de Salud, especificó las localidades a las que pertenecen los 890 pacientes diagnosticados este viernes como positivos de coronavirus en los 17 departamentos y se conocieron los lugares donde se registraron los casos. La distribución de los mismos:


Departamento Paraná 269 , distribuidos en:

ALDEA MARIA LUISA 1
ALDEA SAN RAFAEL 1
CERRITO 3
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 10
COLONIA REFFINO 1
CRESPO 6
HASENKAMP 5
HERNANDARIAS 2
LA PICADA 1
MARIA GRANDE 7
ORO VERDE 3
PARANA 209
SAN BENITO 13
SEGUI 1
VIALE 5
VILLA URQUIZA 1


Departamento Colón 33, distribuidos en:

COLON 16
SAN JOSE 12
VILLA ELISA 5


Departamento Concordia 56 , distribuidos en:

COLONIA AYUI 1
COLONIA GENERAL ROCA 5
CONCORDIA 43
LA CRIOLLA 2
LOS CHARRUAS 4
NUEVA ESCOCIA 1


Departamento Diamante 40, distribuidos en:

ALDEA BRASILERA 2
ALDEA VALLE MARIA 3
DIAMANTE 20
EL CARMEN 1
GENERAL RAMIREZ 10
PARAJE LA VIRGEN 1
VILLA LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 3


Departamento Federación 46, distribuidos en:

CHAJARI 37
FEDERACION 7
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 2


Departamento Federal 12 , distribuidos en:

CONSCRIPTO BERNARDI 1
FEDERAL 8
NUEVA VIZCAYA 2
SAUCE DE LUNA 1


Departamento Feliciano 9, distribuidos en:

LA VERBENA 1
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO 8


Departamento Gualeguay 34, distribuidos en:

ESTACION LAZO 1
GENERAL GALARZA 2
GUALEGUAY 31


Departamento Gualeguaychú 149 , distribuidos en:

ALDEA SAN ANTONIO 4
PERDICES 1
ENRIQUE CARBO 1
ESTACION ESCRIÑA 3
GILBERT 5
GUALEGUAYCHU 119
IRAZUSTA 1
LARROQUE 2
PERDICES 1
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 6
URDINARRAIN 6

Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 15, distribuidos en:

ARROYO MARTÍNEZ 1
BRAZO LARGO 1
CEIBAS 3
IBICUY 9
VILLA PARANACITO 1


Departamento La Paz 32 , distribuidos en:

ALCARAZ SEGUNDO 1
BOVRIL 1
SANTA ELENA 30


Departamento Nogoyá 8, distribuidos en:

HERNANDEZ 1
NOGOYA 5
SAUCE 2


? Departamento San Salvador 6 , distribuidos en:

GENERAL CAMPOS 1
SAN SALVADOR 5


Departamento Tala 18 , distribuidos en:

GOBERNADOR MANSILLA 5
MACIA 2
ROSARIO DEL TALA 11


Departamento Uruguay 99, distribuidos en:

BASAVILBASO 13
COLONIA ELIA 2
COLONIA SANTA ANA 1
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 77
HERRERA 3
LIBAROS 1
PRONUNCIAMIENTO 1
VILLA MANTERO 1


Departamento Victoria 27 , distribuidos en:

RINCON DE NOGOYA 2
VICTORIA 25


Departamento Villaguay 37 , distribuidos en:

JUBILEO 1
LUCAS NORTE 1
LUCAS SUD 1
MOJONES NORTE 1
VILLA CLARA 3
VILLAGUAY 30
