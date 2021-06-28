Reportaron 1.021 casos de Covid en Entre Ríos durante las últimas 48 horas

El detalle por localidad:El Ministerio de Salud, especificó las localidades a las que pertenecen los 1.021 pacientes diagnosticados en las últimas 48 horas como positivos de coronavirus en los 17 departamentos y se conocieron los lugares donde se registraron los casos. La distribución de los mismos:
Departamento Paraná 258:
ALDEA MARIA LUISA 1
CERRITO 1
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 7
COLONIA CRESPO 1
CRESPO 19
HASENKAMP 1
HERNANDARIAS 1
MARIA GRANDE 15
ORO VERDE 4
PARANA 196
SAN BENITO 6
SAUCE MONTRULL 3
VIALE 2
VILLA GOBERNADOR ETCHEVEHERE 1
Departamento Gualeguaychú 162:
ALDEA SAN ANTONIO 1
ALDEA SAN JUAN 1
DISTRITO COSTA URUGUAY NORTE 1
GILBERT 3
GUALEGUAYCHU 122
LARROQUE 12
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 10
URDINARRAIN 12
Departamento Colón 109:
ARROYO BARU 2
COLON 41
SAN JOSE 18
UBAJAY 4
VILLA ELISA 44
Departamento Uruguay 77:
BASAVILBASO 14
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 46
HERRERA 3
LAS MOSCAS 2
PRONUNCIAMIENTO 2
SANTA ANITA 2
VILLA MANTERO 7
VILLA SAN JUSTO 1
Departamento Concordia 73:
COLONIA AYUI 1
CONCORDIA 66
LA CRIOLLA 2
LOS CHARRUAS 4
Departamento La Paz 50:
BOVRIL 9
LA PAZ 10
PIEDRAS BLANCAS 2
SAN GUSTAVO 1
SANTA ELENA 28
Departamento Federación 45:
CHAJARI 29
FEDERACION 11
SAN JAIME DE LA FRONTERA 1
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 4
Departamento Gualeguay 45:
GUALEGUAY 39
Departamento Victoria 45:
PAJONAL 1
RINCON DE NOGOYA 1
VICTORIA 43
Departamento San Salvador 37:
GENERAL CAMPOS 2
SAN SALVADOR 35
Departamento Tala 28:
DURAZNO 1
GOBERNADOR MANSILLA 4
MACIA 11
ROSARIO DEL TALA 12
Departamento Diamante 27:
DIAMANTE 21
GENERAL RAMIREZ 4
LAS CUEVAS 2
Departamento Federal 22:
FEDERAL 20
SAUCE DE LUNA 2
Departamento Islas 19:
CEIBAS 1
IBICUY 9
VILLA PARANACITO 9
Departamento Nogoyá 17:
DON CRISTOBAL 1
HERNANDEZ 4
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 11
Departamento Feliciano 5:
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO 5
Departamento Villaguay 8:
INGENIERO SAJAROFF 2
VILLA CLARA 1
VILLAGUAY 5
De ese modo, en la provincia son 108.809 los casos confirmados.