Sociedad Actualización epidemiológica provincial

Reportaron 1.021 casos de Covid en Entre Ríos durante las últimas 48 horas

La provincia sumó un total de 108.809 casos de coronavirus este lunes, al reportarse 1.021 positivos que se registraron en las últimas 48 horas, en los 17 departamentos. El detalle del informe epidemiológico.
El área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Entre Ríos, confirmó que este lunes, se registraron 1.021 nuevos casos de coronavirus. De ese modo, son 108.809 los positivos confirmados en la provincia. Según el reporte del Ministerio de Salud , los 17 departamentos sumaron positivos y el detalle precisa que se registraron 605 casos el domingo y 416 este lunes..
El detalle por localidad:
El Ministerio de Salud, especificó las localidades a las que pertenecen los 1.021 pacientes diagnosticados en las últimas 48 horas como positivos de coronavirus en los 17 departamentos y se conocieron los lugares donde se registraron los casos. La distribución de los mismos:

Departamento Paraná 258:
ALDEA MARIA LUISA 1
CERRITO 1
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 7
COLONIA CRESPO 1
CRESPO 19
HASENKAMP 1
HERNANDARIAS 1
MARIA GRANDE 15
ORO VERDE 4
PARANA 196
SAN BENITO 6
SAUCE MONTRULL 3
VIALE 2
VILLA GOBERNADOR ETCHEVEHERE 1

Departamento Gualeguaychú 162:
ALDEA SAN ANTONIO 1
ALDEA SAN JUAN 1
DISTRITO COSTA URUGUAY NORTE 1
GILBERT 3
GUALEGUAYCHU 122
LARROQUE 12
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 10
URDINARRAIN 12

Departamento Colón 109:
ARROYO BARU 2
COLON 41
SAN JOSE 18
UBAJAY 4
VILLA ELISA 44

Departamento Uruguay 77:
BASAVILBASO 14
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 46
HERRERA 3
LAS MOSCAS 2
PRONUNCIAMIENTO 2
SANTA ANITA 2
VILLA MANTERO 7
VILLA SAN JUSTO 1

Departamento Concordia 73:
COLONIA AYUI 1
CONCORDIA 66
LA CRIOLLA 2
LOS CHARRUAS 4

Departamento La Paz 50:
BOVRIL 9
LA PAZ 10
PIEDRAS BLANCAS 2
SAN GUSTAVO 1
SANTA ELENA 28

Departamento Federación 45:
CHAJARI 29
FEDERACION 11
SAN JAIME DE LA FRONTERA 1
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 4

Departamento Gualeguay 45:
GUALEGUAY 39

Departamento Victoria 45:
PAJONAL 1
RINCON DE NOGOYA 1
VICTORIA 43

Departamento San Salvador 37:
GENERAL CAMPOS 2
SAN SALVADOR 35

Departamento Tala 28:
DURAZNO 1
GOBERNADOR MANSILLA 4
MACIA 11
ROSARIO DEL TALA 12

Departamento Diamante 27:
DIAMANTE 21
GENERAL RAMIREZ 4
LAS CUEVAS 2

Departamento Federal 22:
FEDERAL 20
SAUCE DE LUNA 2

Departamento Islas 19:
CEIBAS 1
IBICUY 9
VILLA PARANACITO 9

Departamento Nogoyá 17:
DON CRISTOBAL 1
HERNANDEZ 4
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 11

Departamento Feliciano 5:
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO 5

Departamento Villaguay 8:
INGENIERO SAJAROFF 2
VILLA CLARA 1
VILLAGUAY 5

De ese modo, en la provincia son 108.809 los casos confirmados.
