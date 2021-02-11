Sociedad Actualización epidemiológica provincial

Se mantienen estables los casos de Covid-19 en Entre Ríos: reportaron 196

Se registraron 196 nuevos casos de coronavirus este jueves en Entre Ríos. Fueron 16 los departamentos que sumaron positivos, siendo Paraná, Concordia y Gualeguaychú los que más pacientes reportaron.
El área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Ministerio de Salud, confirmó que en Entre Ríos este jueves se registraron 196 nuevos casos de coronavirus. De ese modo, en la provincia son 45.329 los confirmados.

Fueron 16 los departamentos que sumaron positivos, siendo Paraná, Concordia y Gualeguaychú los que más pacientes reportaron.

Los que se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:

Departamento Paraná 42

COLONIA AVELLANEDA 1
CRESPO 1
MARIA GRANDE 5
PARANA 31
SAN BENITO 2
VIALE 2

Departamento Colón 12
ARROYO BARU 1
COLON 5
SAN JOSE 4
VILLA ELISA 2

Departamento Concordia 26
CONCORDIA 26

Departamento Diamante 7
DIAMANTE 5
GENERAL RAMIREZ 2

Departamento Federación 12
CHAJARI 9
COLONIA VILLA LIBERTAD 1
FEDERACION 2

Departamento Federal 12
FEDERAL 12

Departamento Gualeguay 7
GUALEGUAY 7

Departamento Gualeguaychú 21
GUALEGUAYCHU 17
URDINARRAIN 4

Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 1
IBICUY 1

Departamento La Paz 11
BOVRIL 3
LA PAZ 6
PIEDRAS BLANCAS 1
SANTA ELENA 1

Departamento Nogoyá 4
HERNANDEZ 1
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 2

Departamento San Salvador 4
HERNANDEZ 1
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 2

Departamento Tala 7
ROSARIO DEL TALA 7

Departamento Uruguay 14
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 14

Departamento Victoria 6
VICTORIA 6

Departamento Villaguay 10
VILLA CLARA 2
VILLAGUAY 8
Con los últimos pacientes reportados en la jornada, en la provincia son 45.329 los confirmados por la pandémica enfermedad.
