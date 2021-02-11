Se mantienen estables los casos de Covid-19 en Entre Ríos: reportaron 196

Fueron 16 los departamentos que sumaron positivos, siendo Paraná, Concordia y Gualeguaychú los que más pacientes reportaron.
Los que se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:
Departamento Paraná 42
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 1
CRESPO 1
MARIA GRANDE 5
PARANA 31
SAN BENITO 2
VIALE 2
Departamento Colón 12
ARROYO BARU 1
COLON 5
SAN JOSE 4
VILLA ELISA 2
Departamento Concordia 26
CONCORDIA 26
Departamento Diamante 7
DIAMANTE 5
GENERAL RAMIREZ 2
Departamento Federación 12
CHAJARI 9
COLONIA VILLA LIBERTAD 1
FEDERACION 2
Departamento Federal 12
FEDERAL 12
Departamento Gualeguay 7
GUALEGUAY 7
Departamento Gualeguaychú 21
GUALEGUAYCHU 17
URDINARRAIN 4
Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 1
IBICUY 1
Departamento La Paz 11
BOVRIL 3
LA PAZ 6
PIEDRAS BLANCAS 1
SANTA ELENA 1
Departamento Nogoyá 4
HERNANDEZ 1
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 2
Departamento San Salvador 4
HERNANDEZ 1
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 2
Departamento Tala 7
ROSARIO DEL TALA 7
Departamento Uruguay 14
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 14
Departamento Victoria 6
VICTORIA 6
Departamento Villaguay 10
VILLA CLARA 2
VILLAGUAY 8 Con los últimos pacientes reportados en la jornada, en la provincia son 45.329 los confirmados por la pandémica enfermedad.