Reportaron 127 casos de coronavirus en 15 departamentos: Paraná sumó 24

Los casos reportados este lunes se registraron en 15 departamentos y según el informe se distribuyen de la siguiente manera: Departamento Paraná 24:
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 1
CRESPO 1
HASENKAMP 1
LAS TUNAS 1
ORO VERDE 1
PARANA 17
SAN BENITO 1
VIALE 1
Departamento Colón 21:
COLON 12
SAN JOSE 9
Departamento Concordia 14:
CONCORDIA 14
Departamento Diamante 4 :
DIAMANTE 1
VILLA LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 3
Departamento Federación 5:
CHAJARI 5
Departamento Gualeguay 3:
GUALEGUAY 3
Departamento Gualeguaychú 20:
ALDEA SAN ANTONIO 1
GUALEGUAYCHU 16
LARROQUE 2
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 1
Departamento La Paz 3:
LA PAZ 1
PIEDRAS BLANCAS 2
Departamento Nogoyá 6:
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 5
Departamento San Salvador 3:
GENERAL CAMPOS 1
SAN SALVADOR 2
Departamento Tala 7:
MACIA 4
ROSARIO DEL TALA 3
Departamento Uruguay 5:
BASAVILBASO 1
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 2
SANTA ANITA 1
VILLA MANTERO 1
Departamento Victoria 3:
VICTORIA 3
Departamento Villaguay 7:
VILLAGUAY 7
Departamento Islas 2:
CEIBAS 1
IBICUY 1
De ese modo, en la provincia son 43.162 los confirmados.