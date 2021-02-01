Sociedad Actualización

Reportaron 127 casos de coronavirus en 15 departamentos: Paraná sumó 24

La provincia sumó un total de 43.162 casos de coronavirus este lunes al reportarse 127 positivos en 15 departamentos. Paraná, Concordia, y Gualeguaychú sumaron 58 del total. El detalle del informe.
El área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Entre Ríos, confirmó que este lunes, se registraron 127 nuevos casos de coronavirus. De ese modo, son 43.162 los casos confirmados en la provincia.

Los casos reportados este lunes se registraron en 15 departamentos y según el informe se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:
Departamento Paraná 24:

COLONIA AVELLANEDA 1
CRESPO 1
HASENKAMP 1
LAS TUNAS 1
ORO VERDE 1
PARANA 17
SAN BENITO 1
VIALE 1


Departamento Colón 21:
COLON 12
SAN JOSE 9


Departamento Concordia 14:
CONCORDIA 14


Departamento Diamante 4 :

DIAMANTE 1
VILLA LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 3


Departamento Federación 5:
CHAJARI 5

Departamento Gualeguay 3:
GUALEGUAY 3


Departamento Gualeguaychú 20:

ALDEA SAN ANTONIO 1
GUALEGUAYCHU 16
LARROQUE 2
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 1

Departamento La Paz 3:
LA PAZ 1
PIEDRAS BLANCAS 2


Departamento Nogoyá 6:
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 5


Departamento San Salvador 3:
GENERAL CAMPOS 1
SAN SALVADOR 2


Departamento Tala 7:
MACIA 4
ROSARIO DEL TALA 3


Departamento Uruguay 5:
BASAVILBASO 1
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 2
SANTA ANITA 1
VILLA MANTERO 1


Departamento Victoria 3:
VICTORIA 3

Departamento Villaguay 7:
VILLAGUAY 7


Departamento Islas 2:
CEIBAS 1
IBICUY 1


De ese modo, en la provincia son 43.162 los confirmados.
