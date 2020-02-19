Cambiarán recorrido de los colectivos que circulan por calle Gualeguaychú

Por tal motivo, las líneas 1 ? 3 - 4 - 5 - 6 - 14B - 16 - 20 - 22 - 23 y 24 modificarán sus recorridos mientas se desarrolle la ceremonia, de la siguiente manera:
Líneas 1 - 4 - 5 - 6 - 14B - 16 - 20 - 22 - 23 y 24
IDA: Habitual del recorrido hasta calle Gualeguaychú, luego tomarán por calle Irigoyen hasta Alem y por esta arteria hasta calle Italia, retomando luego el recorrido habitual.
Línea 3
Vuelta: Recorrido habitual hasta calle Alem, Perú, tomando por la misma hasta calle Pellegrini retomando luego su recorrido habitual.