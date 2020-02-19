Paraná Por este jueves

Cambiarán recorrido de los colectivos que circulan por calle Gualeguaychú

La Subsecretaría de Transporte informa que con motivo de llevarse a cabo este jueves el acto de asunción de las nuevas autoridades de Jefatura Departamental Paraná de la Policía de Entre Ríos, permanecerá cortada calle Gualeguaychú.
La Subsecretaría de Transporte de la Municipalidad informa que con motivo de llevarse a cabo este jueves por la mañana, el acto de asunción de las nuevas autoridades de Jefatura Departamental Paraná de la Policía de Entre Ríos, permanecerá cerrado el tránsito vehicular sobre calle Gualeguaychú, entre Illia y Belgrano, de 7 a 10.30 horas aproximadamente.


Por tal motivo, las líneas 1 ? 3 - 4 - 5 - 6 - 14B - 16 - 20 - 22 - 23 y 24 modificarán sus recorridos mientas se desarrolle la ceremonia, de la siguiente manera:



Líneas 1 - 4 - 5 - 6 - 14B - 16 - 20 - 22 - 23 y 24

IDA: Habitual del recorrido hasta calle Gualeguaychú, luego tomarán por calle Irigoyen hasta Alem y por esta arteria hasta calle Italia, retomando luego el recorrido habitual.



Línea 3

Vuelta: Recorrido habitual hasta calle Alem, Perú, tomando por la misma hasta calle Pellegrini retomando luego su recorrido habitual.
Paradas permitidas
Sobre calle Alem y Perú se permitirá el ascenso y descenso de pasajeros en: Alem y 9 de Julio y Perú esquina Pellegrini.
