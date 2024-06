Despegó con éxito el primer vuelo espacial tripulado de Starliner

Starliner to the stars! ? At 10:52am ET,@BoeingSpace#Starliner lifted off on a@ULALaunch

Atlas V for the first time with@NASA_Astronauts

aboard. This Crew Flight Test aims to certify the spacecraft for routine space travel to and from the@Space_Station#Starliner pic.twitter.com/EzHPuH6FUa