“Bomba climática”: la temperatura media del planeta aumentará 1,5ºC hacia 2035

Starting shortly... The press conference for the launch of the #IPCC #ClimateChange 2023: Synthesis Report. ? 2pm CET Follow live ? https://t.co/hd6OPJrPkk pic.twitter.com/Gzzyzza7tv

The climate time-bomb is ticking but the latest @IPCC_CH report shows that we have the knowledge & resources to tackle the climate crisis.



We need to #ActNow to ensure a livable planet in the future. https://t.co/smE3Rk0eNy