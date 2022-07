Crisis en Sri Lanka: presidente prometió renunciar tras la toma de su residencia

Happening now #July9th massive protest in Colombo Sri Lanka, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. #LKA #SriLanka #EconomicCrisisLK #SriLankaCrisis pic.twitter.com/RQpn7KPke6

Ongoing Protest in Sri Lanka.



Protesters have taken over the presidential secretariat, and the president and politicians are on the run. pic.twitter.com/WPsI1lGBoH