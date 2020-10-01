Un banco le negó un crédito y dos décadas después compró el edificio

Adam Deering, de 39 años, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram la noticia en la que comunicaba que había comprado el edificio del banco que, en 2002, no aceptó otorgarle un préstamo comercial de 10.000 libras para generar su propio negocio.
"Antes de ingresar al banco recé porque no tenía dinero para concretar mi sueño", recordó Adam, quien en ese entonces tenía 21 años. "Me senté cruzando los dedos, mientras la gerente tomó mi plan de negocios, lo revisó rápidamente y, en un tono muy condescendiente, dijo que era demasiado joven y sin experiencia comercial. Me sentí humillado, frustrado y triste. No tenía un plan B", confesó al sitio LADbible.
Luego del decepcionante episodio, el empresario decidió gastar su último sueldo como vendedor en alquilar una modesta oficina en Manchester. Los primeros cuatro meses de su emprendimiento, se sentaba en el suelo y, guía de teléfono en mano, se dedicaba a llamar y convencer a potenciales clientes.
La determinación dio sus frutos: diez años después, en 2014, su empresa de gestión de deuda despegó y la vendió por cinco millones de libras. Ahora, luego de invertir 450.000 libras en la adquisición de la propiedad del banco, planea gastar otras 500.000 en el desarrollo de un proyecto residencial.
"Para mí, comprar el edificio del banco hace que todo vuelva al punto de partida y demuestra que tenía razón al seguir creyendo en mí mismo", concluyó.
Big thanks to @ladbible for writing this story. ?? . . So last week I bought the bank building where I got knocked back for a loan at 21 years old! ??? . . So when I was a broke ass 21 year old I had a dream to work for myself and setup my own business! ?? . . I created a business plan, made an appointment with the bank manager to speak about setting up and account and getting a business loan, before I went into the bank I prayed as I had zero cash and had no idea how I would realise my dream without it. ? . . I sat down with my fingers and toes crossed and the woman who was the bank manager took my business plan went through it quickly and in a really patronisingly tone said the problem is Adam you are a bit young and you have no business experience. This isn't something we can do at this stage. ?????? . . My heart sank, I felt humiliated, frustrated and sad. I had no plan B. ? ? . . I had already quit my job and had managed to scrape enough money together to pay the first quarters rent and I got a phone-line off BT which was on 30 days credit terms. . . I didn't have any money to buy a desk or chair so as a result I spent 4 months on the floor with the phone off BT and the Thompson Local. ? . . No marketing budget, no Google or Social media to even advertise in, just a burning desire to succeed! ? . . So I bought the bank building where they declined me for the £10K business loan! ?? . . For me this was a great day! ? . . Remember your current situation is never your final destination! ???? . . #findtheaction