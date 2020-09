Incendios forestales: el cielo de San Francisco, en EEUU, "se volvió naranja"

People really don't know what to do right now. Everyone on the Embarcadero is stopping to record the sky and chit chatting in a way I haven't seen since pre-pandemic @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/ueKQ4g7WTD

The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities. Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it?because it does. pic.twitter.com/gKGegXWxQu