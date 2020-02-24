Internacionales Miles de personas

Emotiva ceremonia: Despiden a Kobe Bryant en cancha de Los Ángeles Lakers

A la ceremonia asistieron varias estrellas de la NBA, como Michael Jordan, LeBron James o Shaquille O'Neal, así como numerosas celebridades de Hollywood.
Miles de personas se han congregado este lunes en el Staples Center, el estadio de Los Angeles Lakers, para rendirle tributo a la leyenda de este club estadounidense, Kobe Bryant, y a su hija de 13 años, Gianna, que el pasado 26 de enero fallecieron en un accidente aéreo.A la ceremonia, llamada 'La celebración de la vida de Kobe y Gianna Bryant', asistieron muchos jugadores de la NBA, tanto retirados como en activo, entre ellos Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson y James Harden, así como varias celebridades de Hollywood.La ceremonia fue inaugurada por la cantante estadounidense Beyoncé, que interpretó 'XO', una de las canciones favoritas de Kobe Bryant, así como la exitosa 'Halo'. "Estoy aquí porque quiero a Kobe", dijo la artista.
