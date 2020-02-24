Emotiva ceremonia: Despiden a Kobe Bryant en cancha de Los Ángeles Lakers

A la ceremonia, llamada 'La celebración de la vida de Kobe y Gianna Bryant', asistieron muchos jugadores de la NBA, tanto retirados como en activo, entre ellos Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson y James Harden, así como varias celebridades de Hollywood.
Beyoncé performing "XO" and Halo at the Kobe Bryant memorial and the other victims of the accident. #KobeFarewellpic.twitter.com/YaMtVi9Nku— BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) February 24, 2020
Vanessa Bryant called her husband Kobe Bryant the best "girl dad," who taught their four daughters "how to be brave and keep pushing forward when things get tough."— ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2020
"I want my daughters to know and remember the amazing person, husband and father he was." https://t.co/XwfYl2jx8N pic.twitter.com/j8hWjv1qCl
La ceremonia fue inaugurada por la cantante estadounidense Beyoncé, que interpretó 'XO', una de las canciones favoritas de Kobe Bryant, así como la exitosa 'Halo'. "Estoy aquí porque quiero a Kobe", dijo la artista.
Setup inside #StaplesCenter. Thousands of roses surround the stage. Per ?@ArashMarkazi? each ?represents every point Kobe scored in his NBA career (33,643)— Jake Reiner (@Reiner_Jake) February 24, 2020
?@CBSLA? | #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/jeG01jincw