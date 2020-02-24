Emotiva ceremonia: Despiden a Kobe Bryant en cancha de Los Ángeles Lakers

Beyoncé performing "XO" and Halo at the Kobe Bryant memorial and the other victims of the accident. #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/YaMtVi9Nku

Vanessa Bryant called her husband Kobe Bryant the best "girl dad," who taught their four daughters "how to be brave and keep pushing forward when things get tough."



"I want my daughters to know and remember the amazing person, husband and father he was." https://t.co/XwfYl2jx8N pic.twitter.com/j8hWjv1qCl