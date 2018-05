Impresionantes imágenes del volcán que destruye autos y casas en Hawaii

WATCH: How molten lava slowly consumes everything in its path.

Since THU, 10 of Mt. Kilauea's volcanic fissures have opened & spread lava to

400k sq ft. @USGSVolcanoes says measured advance rates of lava can travel as fast as 5.8mi/HR to as slow as few hundred yds/hr or day. pic.twitter.com/msZ2fXtM0Q