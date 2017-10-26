Internacionales Conmovedor momento

La reacción de una bebe sorda que escucha por primera vez a su madre

Charly es una pequeña bebe de dos meses que nació con una sordera profunda. Desde que sus padres se enteraron del diagnóstico, buscaron una solución para que su hija pudiese oír como cualquier otro niño.
Comentarios Enviar Imprimir
Christy Keane, su madre, cuenta que buscaron la ayuda de muchos profesionales hasta que encontraron una solución: un audífono especial. Muy nerviosos por si funcionaba o no, los padres permitieron a los médicos que instalaran el aparato en el delicado oído de su hija, con la esperanza que funcionara: y así fue.

Para inmortalizar el momento, los padres grabaron la reacción de la bebe y el resultado fue totalmente conmovedor. "¡Hola!", le dijo la mujer, mientras la niña movía la cabeza y hacía una mueca de emoción. "¿Estás emocionada?", le preguntó su madre. "Te amo", finalizó, mientras le limpia las lágrimas de emoción.

"Hoy tuvimos nuestro momento milagroso por el que estuve rezando cuando le pusimos a Char su audífono. No creímos que fuera a oír nada, así que esto fue más increíble de lo que puedo expresar. Su camino hacia los implantes y desarrollar el lenguaje ha comenzado de forma increíble," escribió Christy Keane en Instagram.

CHARLY HEARS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND HEARS ME SAY I LOVE YOU FOR THE FIRST TIME!!! (Watch til the end)And she's holding back happy tears and emotional as her mama. ??? We had our miracle moment that I have been praying for when Char got her hearing aids today. We didn't think she would hear anything so this was more incredible than I can put in to words. Her journey to implants and language development is off to an amazing start! #charlyshearingjourney #hearingaids #profoundhearingloss #deaf #babyhearsforthefirsttime #firsttimehearing #cochlear #2monthsold * Jukin Media Verified * Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/973436 For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com.

Una publicación compartida por Christy Keane ? (@theblushingbluebird) el

Comentarios Enviar Imprimir

Comentá la nota

IMPORTANTE: Los comentarios publicados son exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores.
ELONCE se reserva el derecho de eliminar aquellos comentarios injuriantes, discriminadores o contrarios a las leyes de la República Argentina.

Tu comentario ha sido enviado, el mismo se encuentra pendiente de aprobación...

Comentarios

El comentario no será publicado ya que no encuadra dentro de las normas de participación de publicación preestablecidas.
Reportar Responder
Ver más comentarios

Más popular

NOTICIAS DESTACADAS