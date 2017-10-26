La reacción de una bebe sorda que escucha por primera vez a su madre

Para inmortalizar el momento, los padres grabaron la reacción de la bebe y el resultado fue totalmente conmovedor. "¡Hola!", le dijo la mujer, mientras la niña movía la cabeza y hacía una mueca de emoción. "¿Estás emocionada?", le preguntó su madre. "Te amo", finalizó, mientras le limpia las lágrimas de emoción.
"Hoy tuvimos nuestro momento milagroso por el que estuve rezando cuando le pusimos a Char su audífono. No creímos que fuera a oír nada, así que esto fue más increíble de lo que puedo expresar. Su camino hacia los implantes y desarrollar el lenguaje ha comenzado de forma increíble," escribió Christy Keane en Instagram.
CHARLY HEARS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND HEARS ME SAY I LOVE YOU FOR THE FIRST TIME!!! (Watch til the end)And she's holding back happy tears and emotional as her mama. ??? We had our miracle moment that I have been praying for when Char got her hearing aids today. We didn't think she would hear anything so this was more incredible than I can put in to words. Her journey to implants and language development is off to an amazing start! #charlyshearingjourney #hearingaids #profoundhearingloss #deaf #babyhearsforthefirsttime #firsttimehearing #cochlear #2monthsold