Se conocieron todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024

Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de revelar cómo quedó conformada la lista de nominados para la 96º entrega de los Premios Oscar, que se realizará el próximo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre.



El conductor de la gala será Jimmy Kimmel y la gran favorita de este año es "Oppenheimer", que cuenta con 14 nominaciones. La lista completa de los nominados: MEJOR PELÍCULA



"Vidas pasadas"



"American Fiction"



"Anatomía de una caída"



"Barbie"



"Los que se quedan"



"Los asesinos de la luna"



"Maestro"



"Poor Things"



"The Zone of Interest"



"Oppenheimer"



MEJOR ACTOR



Bradley Cooper,"Maestro"



Colman Domingo, "Rustin"



Paul Giamatti, "Los que se quedan"



Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"



Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"



MEJOR ACTRIZ



Lily Gladstone,"Los asesinos de la luna"



Sandra Hüller, "Anatomía de una caída"



Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"



Emma Stone,"Poor Things"



Annette Bening,"Nyad"



MEJOR DIRECTOR



Jonathan Glazer,"The Zone of Interest"



Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"



Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"



Alexander Payne, "Los que se quedan"



Martin Scorsese, "Los asesinos de la luna"



Justine Triet, "Anatomía de una caída"



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO



Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"



Robert DeNiro,"Los asesinos de la luna"



Robert Downey Jr.,"Oppenheimer"



Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"



Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO



Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"



Jodie Foster, "Nyad"



Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "Los que se quedan"



Danielle Brooks, "El color púrpura"



America Ferrera, "Barbie"



MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO



"American Fiction"



"Barbie"



"Los asesinos de la luna"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



"Zone of Interest"



GUIÓN ORIGINAL



"Anatomía de una caída"



"Los que se quedan"



"Secretos de un escándalo"



"Vidas pasadas"



"Maestro"



MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN



"El niño y la garza"



"Elemental"



"Nimona"



"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"



"Robot Dreams"



MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO



"Letter to a Pig"



"Ninety-Five Senses"



"Our Uniform"



"Pachyderme"



"War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"



MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL



"Io Capitano" (Italia)



"La sociedad de la nieve" (España)



"La sala de profesores" (Alemania)



"The Zone of Interest" (Reino Unido)



"Perfect Days" (Japón)



MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL



"Bobi Wine: The People’s President"



"La memoria infinita"



"Four Daughters"



"To Kill a Tiger"



"20 Days in Mariupol"



MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL



"The ABCs of Book Banning"



"The Last Repair Shop"



"N?i Nai & Wài Pó"



"The Barber of Little Rock"



"Island in Between"



MEJOR BANDA SONORA



"American Fiction"



"Indiana Jones y el dial del destino"



"Los asesinos de la luna"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL



"It Never Went Away", "American Symphony"



"I’m Just Ken", "Barbie"



"What Was I Made For?", "Barbie"



"The Fire Inside", "Flamin' Hot"



"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)", "Los asesinos de la luna"



MEJOR SONIDO



"The Creator"



"Maestro"



"Misión imposible: sentencia mortal - Parte 1"



"Oppenheimer"



"The Zone of Interest"



MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN



"Barbie"



"Los asesinos de la luna"



"Napoleón"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



EJOR CORTOMETRAJE



"The After"



"Invincible"



"Night of Fortune"



"Red, White and Blue"



"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"



MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA



"El Conde"



"Los asesinos de la luna"



"Maestro"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA



"Golda"



"La sociedad de la nieve"



"Maestro"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO



"Barbie"



"Los asesinos de la luna"



"Napoleón"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES



"Resistencia"



"Godzilla Minus One"



"Guardianes de la galaxia vol. 3"



"Misión imposible: sentencia mortal - Parte 1"



"Napoleón"



MEJOR MONTAJE



"Anatomía de una caída"



"Los que se quedan"



"Los asesinos de la luna"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"