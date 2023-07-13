Dieron a conocer las candidaturas de los premios Emmy 2023

Entre los nominados más destacados se encuentran Succession, que posee 27 candidaturas; The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) y Ted Lasso (22).
La 75ª edición de los premios estadounidenses se celebrará el próximo 18 de septiembre en Los Ángeles. .
Quienes informaron las candidaturas este miércoles fueron la actriz Yvette Nicole Brown, y el director de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias de la Televisión.
A continuación, el listado de las principales nominaciones. .
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
"Andor".
"Better Call Saul".
"The Crown".
"La casa del dragón".
"The Last of Us".
"Succession".
"The White Lotus".
"Yellowjackets" .
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
"Abbott Elementary".
"Barry".
"Jury Duty".
"The Bear".
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".
"Only Murders in the Building".
"Ted Lasso".
"Wednesday" .
MEJOR MINISERIE
"Beef".
"Black Bird".
"Dahmer-Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer".
"Daisy Jones & The Six".
"Fleishman is in Trouble".
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" .
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA
Bill Hader, "Barry".
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building".
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso".
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear".
Jason Segel, "Shrinking" .
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me".
Rachel Brosnahhan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary.
Natashaa Lyonne, "Poker Face".
Jennaa Ortega, "Wednesday .
MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA
Brian Cox, "Succession".
Kierann Culkin, "Succession".
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul".
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us" .
Jeremy Strong, "Succession".
Jefff Bridges, "The Old Man" .
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA
Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets".
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" .
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us" .
Sarah Snook, "Succession".
Sharonn Horgan, "Bad Sisters".
Kerii Russell, "The Diplomat".
.
MEJOR ACTOR, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA
Taronn Egerton, "Black Bird".
Evann Peters, "Dahmer-Monster: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer".
Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: La historia de Al Yankovic".
Michael Shannon, "George y Tammy".
Steven Yeun, "Beef".
Kumaill Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales" .
MEJOR ACTRIZ, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA
Lizzyy Caplan, "Fleishman is in Troubles".
Dominiquee Fishback, "Swarm".
Rileyy Keough, "Daisy Jones & The Six".
Jessica Chastain, "George y Tammy".
Ali Wong, "Beef".
Kathrynn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things".
(Reuters-NA)