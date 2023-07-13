Espectáculos

Dieron a conocer las candidaturas de los premios Emmy 2023

La 75ª edición de los premios estadounidenses se celebrará el próximo 18 de septiembre. Entre los nominados más destacados se encuentran Succession, que posee 27 candidaturas; The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) y Ted Lasso (22).
Los premios Emmy 2023 ya tienen la lista de los principales candidatos para competir por los galardones más importantes de la televisión.

Entre los nominados más destacados se encuentran Succession, que posee 27 candidaturas; The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) y Ted Lasso (22).

La 75ª edición de los premios estadounidenses se celebrará el próximo 18 de septiembre en Los Ángeles. .

Quienes informaron las candidaturas este miércoles fueron la actriz Yvette Nicole Brown, y el director de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias de la Televisión.

A continuación, el listado de las principales nominaciones. .
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
"Andor".
"Better Call Saul".
"The Crown".
"La casa del dragón".
"The Last of Us".
"Succession".
"The White Lotus".
"Yellowjackets" .

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
"Abbott Elementary".
"Barry".
"Jury Duty".
"The Bear".
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".
"Only Murders in the Building".
"Ted Lasso".
"Wednesday" .

MEJOR MINISERIE
"Beef".
"Black Bird".
"Dahmer-Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer".
"Daisy Jones & The Six".
"Fleishman is in Trouble".
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" .

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA
Bill Hader, "Barry".
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building".
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso".
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear".
Jason Segel, "Shrinking" .

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me".
Rachel Brosnahhan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary.
Natashaa Lyonne, "Poker Face".
Jennaa Ortega, "Wednesday .

MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA
Brian Cox, "Succession".
Kierann Culkin, "Succession".
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul".
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us" .
Jeremy Strong, "Succession".
Jefff Bridges, "The Old Man" .

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA
Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets".
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" .
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us" .
Sarah Snook, "Succession".
Sharonn Horgan, "Bad Sisters".
Kerii Russell, "The Diplomat".

.
MEJOR ACTOR, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA
Taronn Egerton, "Black Bird".
Evann Peters, "Dahmer-Monster: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer".
Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: La historia de Al Yankovic".
Michael Shannon, "George y Tammy".
Steven Yeun, "Beef".
Kumaill Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales" .

MEJOR ACTRIZ, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA
Lizzyy Caplan, "Fleishman is in Troubles".
Dominiquee Fishback, "Swarm".
Rileyy Keough, "Daisy Jones & The Six".
Jessica Chastain, "George y Tammy".
Ali Wong, "Beef".
Kathrynn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things".
(Reuters-NA)
