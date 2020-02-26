La cantante Duffy y su alejamiento de los escenarios: "Me violaron y drogaron"

"Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y sentí tan increíble poder hablar finalmente de ello. La verdad es que, y confíen en que estoy bien y segura ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida en cautiverio durante varios días", contó Duffy. Según la artista, la recuperación le llevó un largo tiempo.Duffy no aclaró detalles del terrible momento que le tocó vivir. No especificó cuándo o dónde pasó todo y si el culpable está detenido.
La cantante triunfó en 2008 con su disco Rockferry, que traía el éxito "Mercy". Después de un segundo álbum presentado en 2010, Endlessly, que no logró el éxito esperado, Duffy se retiró de la vida pública durante toda la década. Solo apareció como actriz de reparto en una película de 2015.
"Puedo contar en la última década los miles y miles de días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. El sol ahora brilla ¿Por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté: ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?", sostuvo en Instagram. En los próximos días, la cantante brindará una entrevista en la que dará más detalles y responderá a algunas preguntas. "Respeten que este sea un movimiento para mí misma, y no quiero ninguna intrusión en mi familia. Por favor, necesito apoyo para hacer de esto una experiencia positiva", concluyó Duffy. Fuente: (Tn).-
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.