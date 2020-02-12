Espectáculos El agradecimiento de la actriz

La increíble producción de Jennifer Aniston para celebrar sus 51 años

La revista InterviewMag tiene a la actriz en su portada de este mes y publicó la edición en el día del cumpleaños. "Gracias al equipo de la revista por celebrar a las mujeres de todas las edades", dijo la actriz.
Jennifer Aniston cumplió 51 años y para homenajearla la revista InterviewMag le dedicó una tapa con una espectacular producción de fotos.
Si bien Aniston sabía que saldría esa entrevista, se sorprendió al saber que el número salió el día exacto de su cumpleaños.
"Gracias @interviewmag por esta sorpresa. No tenía idea de que esto saldría hoy. Me siento orgullosa y honrada de celebrar con esta portada. Gracias al equipo de la revista por celebrar a las mujeres de todas las edades... Resulta que cumplir 51 es bastante divertido", comentó.
