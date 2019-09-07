"¿Adiviná qué? ¡Es celulitis!": La reflexión de Demi Lovato en bikini

"Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. ¿Y adivina qué?, ¡Es celulitis! Estoy literalmente tan cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos del bikini fueron editadas, y odio que haya hecho eso, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy su idea de lo bello que es, pero no soy yo. Esto es lo que tengo", comenzó diciendo la artista en Instagram.
"Esto es lo que conseguí. Quiero que este nuevo capítulo en mi vida sea sobre ser auténtica con lo que soy en lugar de tratar de cumplir con los estándares de otras personas. Así que, aquí estoy, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de ser dueña de un cuerpo por el que he luchado tanto y que me seguirá sorprendiendo cuando dé a luz algún día", agregó.
Luego habló de la importancia de mostrarse sin sentir la presión social de cumplir con un canon de belleza puntual: "Es una gran sensación estar de vuelta en la televisión y el cine sin estresarme haciendo antes un programa de ejercicios agotador de 14 horas, o privarme de un verdadero pastel de cumpleaños en lugar de optar por la sandía y la crema batida con velas porque estaba aterrorizado por el pastel real, y era miserable con alguna mier.. de dieta loca".
"De todos modos, aquí estoy yo, y yo me quiero. ¡Y tú también deberías amarte! Ahora de vuelta al estudio de grabación.. Estoy trabajando también en un himno", continuó.
Y cerró, a corazón abierto: "Sólo para que todo el mundo lo tenga claro... no me entusiasma mi apariencia pero la aprecio y, a veces, eso es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo también".
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it's CELLULIT!!!! I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards. So here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It's such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here's me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I'm working on an anthem.. ????????? also. Just so everyone's clear.. I'm not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that's the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. ? #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT ???