Espectáculos Cautiva con su belleza

Fotos de Pamela Anderson más sexy que nunca a los 50 años

La rubia más hot, ex chica Playboy, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram las fotos en ropa interior que realizó para la firma Coco de Mer. La ex "Baywatch", Pamela Anderson sigue cautivando con su belleza.
No pasan los años para Pamela Anderson. A sus 50, la ex "Baywatch" conserva un cuerpo increíble. Prueba de ello fue la campaña de lencería erótica que protagonizó.
El ícono sexual mundial hizo arder su Instagram al compartir un par de fotos de una nueva línea de ropa interior que ha diseñado ella misma. Para hacerlo, se asoció con la marca Coco de Mer, que también colgó imágenes de Anderson en su perfil.

