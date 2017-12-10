Fotos de Pamela Anderson más sexy que nunca a los 50 años

El ícono sexual mundial hizo arder su Instagram al compartir un par de fotos de una nueva línea de ropa interior que ha diseñado ella misma. Para hacerlo, se asoció con la marca Coco de Mer, que también colgó imágenes de Anderson en su perfil.
Mirá:
#life #destiny What we call our destiny is truly our character and that character can be altered. The knowledge that we are responsible for our actions and attitudes does not need to be discouraging, because it also means that we are free to change this destiny. One is not in bondage to the past, which has shaped our feelings, to race, inheritance, background. All this can be altered if we have the courage to examine how it formed us. We can alter the chemistry provided we have the courage to dissect the elements. #nin #jesuislibre