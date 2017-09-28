Las "conejitas" y otras estrellas se expresan por la muerte de Hugh Hefner

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I'm so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 28 de septiembre de 2017

R.I.P. Hugh Hefner ? The American Icon who in 1953 introduced the world 2 Playboy mag and built the company into one of the most recognizable American Global brands in history , I am so grateful I had the opportunity to shoot many Playboy celebrity pictorials with u Hef?? thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness ??love u Hef #hughhefner #playboy #icon @playboy Una publicación compartida de Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) el 27 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 9:35 PDT

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) 28 de septiembre de 2017

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) 28 de septiembre de 2017

Las ex conejitas, y también varios famosos, despidieron a Hugh Hefner, celebrando al hombre que con la creación de la revista Playboy en 1953 dio vía libre a la construcción de una marca hoy inconfundible en todo el mundo y dejó una señal en la cultura de la segunda mitad del siglo XX encarnando una de las expresiones de la revolución sexual.La muerte de Hugh Hefner, el fundador de Playboy, provocó la rápida respuesta en las redes de estrellas del cine y la televisión, como así de numerosas explaymates que compartieron su vida."Hef cambió mi vida. Me hizo la persona que soy hoy, No podría estás más agradecida por nuestra amistad y el tiempo que pasamos juntos. Lo echaré mucho de menos pero siente estará en mi corazón" - Kendra Wilkinson, exnovia de Hefner y modelo de Playboy, en un comunicado."DEP #Hef Gracias por ser un revolucionario y cambiar la vida de tantas personas, especialmente la mía. Espero haberte hecho sentir orgulloso" - Jenny McCarthy, exmodelo de Playboy y celebridad, en Twitter."¡DEP al legendario Hugh Hefner! ¡Estoy muy honrada de haber sido parte del equipo Playboy! ¡Se te extrañará mucho! ¡Te quiero Hef! Besos y abrazos" - Kim Kardashian, estrella de la televisión, en Twitter."Tuve varias grandes conversaciones (...) con Hugh Hefner. Qué hombre tan interesante. Una auténtica leyenda. ¡Qué final para una era!" -Rob Lowe, actor, en Twitter."¡Gracias por escogerme y llevarme al mundo mágico de Playboy! No puedo parar de llorar y no puedo imaginar cuántas conejitas están llorando también por ti. Eres un clásico y siempre estaré agradecida por tu bondad" - Carmen Electra, actriz y modelo, en Instagram."Uno de los mejores hombres que he conocido nunca. Buena suerte, Hugh Hefner" - Nancy Sinatra, cantante, en Twitter."Hugh Hefner fue un GIGANTE en edición, periodismo, libertad de expresión y derechos civiles. Fue realmente auténtico, y era mi amigo. Descansa en paz Hef" - Larry King, conductor de televisión, en Twitter."Hugh Hefner me puso en Playboy y prendió mi carrera. Tengo una deuda eterna contigo, Hef. Vivirás por siempre como un icono de proporciones épicas" - Donna D'Errico, actriz y exmodelo de Playboy, en Twitter."Hemos perdido a un verdadero explorador, a un hombre que tenía un profundo sentido del futuro. Hemos aprendido mucho de usted sr. Hefner" - Norman Lear, escritor y productor, en Twitter."Muy triste escuchar las noticias sobre Hugh Hefner. Era una #Leyenda, innovador y único en su especie. Nos divertimos muchos y tenemos recuerdos increíbles juntos. Lo extrañaré mucho" - Paris Hilton, celebridad, en Facebook."Cuando hice Playboy me dijo unas palabras que influyeron en mi rumbo. Era un hombre que paraba una sala al entrar en ella" - Aubrey O'Day, cantante, en Twitter.