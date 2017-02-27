Todos los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2017

La gran candidata, La La Land, el musical protagonizado por Ryan Gosling obtuvo 14 nominaciones, empatando así el récord de Titanic (1997) y All About Eve (1950). En segundo lugar se ubicó la película de ciencia ficción Arrival (La llegada), protagonizada por Amy Adams, y el drama Moonlight, con ocho nominaciones cada una. Cierran el podio Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre), dirigida por Mel Gibson; Lion, de Garth Davis, y Manchester by the Sea, de Kenneth Lonergan, con seis categorías cada una.
La lista completa:Mejor Película:
Moonlight
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Actriz protagónica:
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Actor protagónico:
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Actriz de reparto:
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by The Sea
Actor de reparto:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Filme animado:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Fotografía:
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Diseño de vestuario:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Director:
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Documental:
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Montaje:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Corto documental:
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Película extranjera:
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Maquillaje y Peinado:
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Banda sonora:
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Canción original:
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land
"Can't Stop The Feeling", Trolls
"City Of Stars", La La Land
"The Empty Chair", Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go", Moana
Diseño de producción:
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Corto animado:
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Cortometraje:
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Mezcla de sonido:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
Edición de sonido:
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Efectos visuales:
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Guión original:
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Guión adaptado:
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight