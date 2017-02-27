Espectáculos

Todos los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2017

Conocé a los vencedores del premio que entrega la Academia de Hollywood. ¡Mirá todas las categorías y quiénes las obtuvieron!
Esta noche se realiza en Los Ángeles la 89° ceremonia de los premios Oscar y en esta nota podés conocer a todos los nominados por la Academia de Hollywood.

La gran candidata, La La Land, el musical protagonizado por Ryan Gosling obtuvo 14 nominaciones, empatando así el récord de Titanic (1997) y All About Eve (1950). En segundo lugar se ubicó la película de ciencia ficción Arrival (La llegada), protagonizada por Amy Adams, y el drama Moonlight, con ocho nominaciones cada una. Cierran el podio Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre), dirigida por Mel Gibson; Lion, de Garth Davis, y Manchester by the Sea, de Kenneth Lonergan, con seis categorías cada una.
La lista completa:
Mejor Película:

Moonlight

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea



Actriz protagónica:

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins



Actor protagónico:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences



Actriz de reparto:

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by The Sea



Actor de reparto:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals



Filme animado:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia



Fotografía:

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence



Diseño de vestuario:

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land



Director:

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight



Documental:

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th



Montaje:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight



Corto documental:

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets



Película extranjera:

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann



Maquillaje y Peinado:

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad



Banda sonora:

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers



Canción original:

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land

"Can't Stop The Feeling", Trolls

"City Of Stars", La La Land

"The Empty Chair", Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go", Moana



Diseño de producción:

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers



Corto animado:

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper



Cortometraje:

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode



Mezcla de sonido:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours



Edición de sonido:

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully



Efectos visuales:

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



Guión original:

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women



Guión adaptado:

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight
