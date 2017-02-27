Todos los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2017

Esta noche se realiza en Los Ángeles la 89° ceremonia de los premios Oscar y en esta nota podés conocer a todos los nominados por la Academia de Hollywood.



La gran candidata, La La Land, el musical protagonizado por Ryan Gosling obtuvo 14 nominaciones, empatando así el récord de Titanic (1997) y All About Eve (1950). En segundo lugar se ubicó la película de ciencia ficción Arrival (La llegada), protagonizada por Amy Adams, y el drama Moonlight, con ocho nominaciones cada una. Cierran el podio Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre), dirigida por Mel Gibson; Lion, de Garth Davis, y Manchester by the Sea, de Kenneth Lonergan, con seis categorías cada una. La lista completa: Mejor Película:



Moonlight



Arrival



Fences



Hacksaw Ridge



Hell or High Water



Hidden Figures



La La Land



Lion



Manchester by the Sea







Actriz protagónica:



Isabelle Huppert, Elle



Ruth Negga, Loving



Natalie Portman, Jackie



Emma Stone, La La Land



Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins







Actor protagónico:



Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea



Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge



Ryan Gosling, La La Land



Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic



Denzel Washington, Fences







Actriz de reparto:



Viola Davis, Fences



Naomie Harris, Moonlight



Nicole Kidman, Lion



Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures



Michelle Williams, Manchester by The Sea







Actor de reparto:



Mahershala Ali, Moonlight



Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water



Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea



Dev Patel, Lion



Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals







Filme animado:



Kubo and the Two Strings



Moana



My Life as a Zucchini



The Red Turtle



Zootopia







Fotografía:



Arrival



La La Land



Lion



Moonlight



Silence







Diseño de vestuario:



Allied



Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them



Florence Foster Jenkins



Jackie



La La Land







Director:



Denis Villeneuve, Arrival



Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge



Damien Chazelle, La La Land



Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea



Barry Jenkins, Moonlight







Documental:



Fire At Sea



I am Not Your Negro



Life Animated



OJ: Made in America



13th







Montaje:



Arrival



Hacksaw Ridge



Hell or High Water



La La Land



Moonlight







Corto documental:



Extremis



4.1 Miles



Joe's Violin



Watani: My Homeland



The White Helmets







Película extranjera:



Land of Mine



A Man Called Ove



The Salesman



Tanna



Toni Erdmann







Maquillaje y Peinado:



A Man Called Ove



Star Trek Beyond



Suicide Squad







Banda sonora:



Jackie



La La Land



Lion



Moonlight



Passengers







Canción original:



"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land



"Can't Stop The Feeling", Trolls



"City Of Stars", La La Land



"The Empty Chair", Jim: The James Foley Story



"How Far I'll Go", Moana







Diseño de producción:



Arrival



Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them



Hail, Caesar!



La La Land



Passengers







Corto animado:



Blind Vaysha



Borrowed Time



Pear Cider and Cigarettes



Pearl



Piper







Cortometraje:



Ennemis Intérieurs



La Femme et le TGV



Silent Nights



Sing



Timecode







Mezcla de sonido:



Arrival



Hacksaw Ridge



La La Land



Rogue One



13 Hours







Edición de sonido:



Arrival



Deepwater Horizon



Hacksaw Ridge



La La Land



Sully







Efectos visuales:



Deepwater Horizon



Doctor Strange



The Jungle Book



Kubo and the Two Strings



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story







Guión original:



Hell or High Water



La La Land



The Lobster



Manchester by the Sea



20th Century Women







Guión adaptado:



Arrival



Fences



Hidden Figures



Lion



Moonlight