Espectáculos Pequeño accidente

El blooper de Britney Spears que se le cayó el vestido en pleno show

Britney Spears sufrió un imprevisto con su vestuario en medio de un recital en Las Vegas. La cantante perdió parte de su atuendo en el escenario mientras interpretaba "Work Bitch".
Comentarios Enviar Imprimir
La estrella de la música estaba en plena coreografía cuando se le cayó una pollera que era parte del outfit del show. La prensa se le soltó y tuvo que pedir ayuda para poder continuar, porque se le quedó enganchada en la pierna.

Todo fue registrado por la cámara de un fanático, y el video no tardó en llegar a Instagram. En el mismo se observa a la perfección el traspié de Britney en el escenario.

Aunque ella ya está acostumbrada a este tipo de accidentes, ya que no es la primera vez que le ocurre algo similar durante un concierto.
Comentarios Enviar Imprimir

Comentá la nota

IMPORTANTE: Los comentarios publicados son exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores.
ELONCE se reserva el derecho de eliminar aquellos comentarios injuriantes, discriminadores o contrarios a las leyes de la República Argentina.

Tu comentario ha sido enviado, el mismo se encuentra pendiente de aprobación...

Comentarios

El comentario no será publicado ya que no encuadra dentro de las normas de participación de publicación preestablecidas.
Reportar Responder
Ver más comentarios

Más espectáculos

NOTICIAS DESTACADAS