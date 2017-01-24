"La La Land" iguala récord de 14 nominaciones al Oscar de "Titanic"

El musical de Damien Chazelle, que protagonizan Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone, se posiciona como uno de los favoritos de la academia.
El film compite por las categorías de Mejor película, Mejor dirección, Mejor actor protagonista, Mejor actriz protagonista, Mejor guion original, Mejor fotografía, Mejor diseño de producción, Mejor vestuario, Mejor montaje, Mejor montaje de sonido, Mejor mezcla de sonido, Mejor banda sonora y Mejor canción por dos canciones: "Audition, The Fools Who Dream" y "City Of Stars".
Los principales nominados:MEJOR PELÍCULA
"Arrival"
"Fences"
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Hell or High Water"
"Hidden Figures"
"La La Land"
"Lion"
"Machester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"
Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington, "Fences"
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Ruth Negga, "Loving"
Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"
Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"
Dev Patel, "Lion"
Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Viola Davis, "Fences"
Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman, "Lion"
Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
"Arrival"
"Fences"
"Hidden Figures"
"Lion"
"Moonlight"
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
"Hell or High Water"
"La La Land"
"The Lobster"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"20th Century Women"
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Bradford Young, "Arrival"
Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"
Greig Fraser, "Lion"
James Laxton, "Moonlight"
Rodrigo Prieto, "Silence"
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA
"Land of mine", Dinamarca
"A man called Love", Suecia
"The Salesman", Irán
"Tanna", Australia
"Toni Erdmann", Alemania
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
"Kubo and the two strings"
"Moana"
"My life as a Zucchini"
"The red turtle"
"Zootopia"
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
"Fire at sea"
"I am not your negro"
"Life, animated"
"O.J.: Made in America"
"13th"