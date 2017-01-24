Espectáculos Academia de Hollywood

"La La Land" iguala récord de 14 nominaciones al Oscar de "Titanic"

El musical de Damien Chazelle, que protagonizan Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone, alcanzó el récord de nominaciones de Eva al desnudo (1950) y Titanic (1997), y se posiciona como uno de las favoritas. Las principales categorías nominadas.
Comentarios Enviar Imprimir
Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone, los protagonistas.
Foto: Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone, los protagonistas.
La La Land consiguió 14 nominaciones para los premios Oscar y, de esta manera, alcanza los records que habían sentado las películas Eva al desnudo (1950) y Titanic (1997).
El musical de Damien Chazelle, que protagonizan Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone, se posiciona como uno de los favoritos de la academia.

El film compite por las categorías de Mejor película, Mejor dirección, Mejor actor protagonista, Mejor actriz protagonista, Mejor guion original, Mejor fotografía, Mejor diseño de producción, Mejor vestuario, Mejor montaje, Mejor montaje de sonido, Mejor mezcla de sonido, Mejor banda sonora y Mejor canción por dos canciones: "Audition, The Fools Who Dream" y "City Of Stars".
Los principales nominados:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
"Arrival"
"Fences"
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Hell or High Water"
"Hidden Figures"
"La La Land"
"Lion"
"Machester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"


MEJOR DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"
Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"


MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington, "Fences"



MEJOR ACTRIZ
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Ruth Negga, "Loving"
Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"


MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"
Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"
Dev Patel, "Lion"
Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"


MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Viola Davis, "Fences"
Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman, "Lion"
Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"


MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
"Arrival"
"Fences"
"Hidden Figures"
"Lion"
"Moonlight"


MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
"Hell or High Water"
"La La Land"
"The Lobster"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"20th Century Women"


MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Bradford Young, "Arrival"
Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"
Greig Fraser, "Lion"
James Laxton, "Moonlight"
Rodrigo Prieto, "Silence"


MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA
"Land of mine", Dinamarca
"A man called Love", Suecia
"The Salesman", Irán
"Tanna", Australia
"Toni Erdmann", Alemania


MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
"Kubo and the two strings"
"Moana"
"My life as a Zucchini"
"The red turtle"
"Zootopia"


MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
"Fire at sea"
"I am not your negro"
"Life, animated"
"O.J.: Made in America"
"13th"
Comentarios Enviar Imprimir

Comentá la nota

IMPORTANTE: Los comentarios publicados son exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores.
ELONCE se reserva el derecho de eliminar aquellos comentarios injuriantes, discriminadores o contrarios a las leyes de la República Argentina.

Tu comentario ha sido enviado, el mismo se encuentra pendiente de aprobación...

Comentarios

El comentario no será publicado ya que no encuadra dentro de las normas de participación de publicación preestablecidas.
Reportar Responder
Ver más comentarios

Más espectáculos

NOTICIAS DESTACADAS