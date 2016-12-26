Espectáculos Fatal 2016 en la música

El mundo de la música lamenta la sorpresiva muerte de George Michael

En las redes sociales decenas de estrellas y figuras de la música se mostraron conmovidas por la partida del músico británico, que tenía 53 años. Algunos de los mensajes que se vertieron en Twitter e Instagram.
La noticia irrumpió en el medio de los festejos por la Navidad. Este cruel 2016 quedará marcado como el año en el que dejaron el mundo artistas como Prince, David Bowie y, ahora, George Michael. Como reguero de pólvora, los mensajes de colegas, famosos, y figuras de la música se desperdigaron por Twitter e Instagram.
Elton John, Bryan Adams, Brian May, Mark Ronson y Madonna, son algunas de las estrellas que dejaron su despedida retratada en sus cuentas. "Te despido mi amigo. Otro gran artista que nos deja. 2016, puedes irte a la mierda", sentenció la reina del Pop, junto a un video en el que le daba un premio a George Michael a comienzos de los '90.

Estos son los principales posteos en las redes:

No words. RIP George. Bri

Una foto publicada por Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) el

