El mundo de la música lamenta la sorpresiva muerte de George Michael

No words. RIP George. Bri Una foto publicada por Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) el 25 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 4:19 PST

Happy holidays from the Combs family. May God bless you and yours with love and happiness!!! pic.twitter.com/Xrb0oEd4HU — Sean Diddy Combs (@iamdiddy) 25 de diciembre de 2016

other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. alot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) 25 de diciembre de 2016

Ugh. George Michael. ? — Garbage (@garbage) 25 de diciembre de 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP Una foto publicada por Elton John (@eltonjohn) el 25 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 3:24 PST

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) 25 de diciembre de 2016

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) 25 de diciembre de 2016

La noticia irrumpió en el medio de los festejos por la Navidad. Este cruel 2016 quedará marcado como el año en el que dejaron el mundo artistas como Prince, David Bowie y, ahora, George Michael. Como reguero de pólvora, los mensajes de colegas, famosos, y figuras de la música se desperdigaron por Twitter e Instagram.Elton John, Bryan Adams, Brian May, Mark Ronson y Madonna, son algunas de las estrellas que dejaron su despedida retratada en sus cuentas. "Te despido mi amigo. Otro gran artista que nos deja. 2016, puedes irte a la mierda", sentenció la reina del Pop, junto a un video en el que le daba un premio a George Michael a comienzos de los '90.