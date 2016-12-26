El mundo de la música lamenta la sorpresiva muerte de George Michael

Estos son los principales posteos en las redes:
@TheEllenShow @GeorgeMichael ?— HANA (@HANAtruly) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Happy holidays from the Combs family. May God bless you and yours with love and happiness!!! pic.twitter.com/Xrb0oEd4HU— Sean Diddy Combs (@iamdiddy) 25 de diciembre de 2016
other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. alot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx— Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Ugh. George Michael. ?— Garbage (@garbage) 25 de diciembre de 2016
I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.— James Corden (@JKCorden) 25 de diciembre de 2016
RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) 25 de diciembre de 2016